Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.4% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $558.10 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $561.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

