Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 134,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,049,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.84.

ServiceNow stock opened at $492.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.71, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.48 and its 200 day moving average is $552.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

