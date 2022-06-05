Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 213,877 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,357,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 976,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $554,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $476.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $528.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.