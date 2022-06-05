Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 745,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

