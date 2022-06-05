Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 68.6% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.82 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.