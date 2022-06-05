MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $368.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.41.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

