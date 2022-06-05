Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moody’s by 187.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of MCO opened at $285.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $269.47 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

