Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $285.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.20. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after acquiring an additional 549,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

