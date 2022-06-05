Morgan Stanley Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $18.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.