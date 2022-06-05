Morgan Stanley Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.44.

NYSE:SLG opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

