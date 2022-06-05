Morgan Stanley Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $155.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.40.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 58.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2,304.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

