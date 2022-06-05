Morgan Stanley Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $104.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.45.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

