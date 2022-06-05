Morgan Stanley Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $14.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.15.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.