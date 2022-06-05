Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $31,420.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $245.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.