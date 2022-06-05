Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $31,420.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MORN opened at $245.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.16.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
