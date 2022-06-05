MovieBloc Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.90 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $74.90 million and $13.71 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

