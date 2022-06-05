MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.12. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 194,841 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

