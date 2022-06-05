NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81.
NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)
