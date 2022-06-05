Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Navcoin has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $14,766.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006854 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,620,585 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

