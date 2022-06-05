Needham & Company LLC Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $310.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $362.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.89.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

