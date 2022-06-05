NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

