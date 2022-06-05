NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $88.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $102.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. NetApp has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

