Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $497.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Netflix from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $378.08.

NFLX stock opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

