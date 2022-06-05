New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

