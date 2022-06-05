New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $4.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

NYMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 1,886,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,801. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.