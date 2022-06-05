NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $152.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.50 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $146.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $633.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.27 million to $636.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $644.76 million to $684.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 302,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.54 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,426 shares of company stock worth $1,684,005. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after purchasing an additional 226,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

