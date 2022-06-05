NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

NGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

