Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.95 per share, with a total value of $389,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,200.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

