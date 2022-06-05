NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in NIKE by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 796,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

NKE opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $190.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.