Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $6.97 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

