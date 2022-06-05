Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $6.97 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.