Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NNY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

