Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NIM opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

