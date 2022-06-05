Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $260.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Okta stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.69.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $174,716,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

