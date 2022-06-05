Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

OLN stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Olin has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

