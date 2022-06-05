OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declares $1.78 Dividend

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.781 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OMVKY opened at $59.80 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

