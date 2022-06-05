Ontology (ONT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45.48 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $257.87 million and $45.48 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00081903 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00254476 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

