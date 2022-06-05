OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

In other news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $434,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.