Oppenheimer Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $40.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $4,819,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

