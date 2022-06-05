O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lifted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $631.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $660.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

