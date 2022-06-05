Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.37.
About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.