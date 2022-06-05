Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

