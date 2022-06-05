Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $28.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,174. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

