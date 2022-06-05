Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is Chai Trust Co. LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chai Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,863,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183,281 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific accounts for about 20.1% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned 19.71% of Par Pacific worth $195,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $186,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,587,490 shares of company stock worth $24,034,759. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PARR opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

