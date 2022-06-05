Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $42,541,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $12,611,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

