Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRTK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 783,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,138,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

