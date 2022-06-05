ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $988,064.32

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $988,064.32 and $5.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.72 or 0.99869651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030972 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

