Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.37. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 19,600 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
Parks! America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKA)
