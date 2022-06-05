Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.37. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 19,600 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get Parks! America alerts:

Parks! America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.