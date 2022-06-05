Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Acquired by CAS Investment Partners LLC

CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco accounts for about 4.8% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 14.66% of Party City Holdco worth $91,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth about $5,543,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,099,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 686,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,271 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,291,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.36 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

