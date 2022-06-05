PDT Partners LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 149,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Shares of AME stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.