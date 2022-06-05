PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,412 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $649.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

METC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,151,457.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,553,865.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 over the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

