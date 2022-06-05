Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.55.

PEAR opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.