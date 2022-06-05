Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSO. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.89) to GBX 740 ($9.36) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.77) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $608.50.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

